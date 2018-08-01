The shocking moment a boxer runs away from the boxing ring after his opponent scared him (VIDEO)

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - This hilarious video of a heavyweight boxer running from the ring before the bout starts is going viral.

Curtis Harper, a heavyweight boxer, literally walked out of the ring before his fight with 5-0 Nigerian boxer, Efe Ajagba, started.

After touching up gloves and hearing the bell ring, Harper ducks under the ropes and simply strolls away leaving the crowd stunned.

Mark you, thousands had paid to watch the bout.

By walking away, he was disqualified and Efe declared winner without throwing a punch.

