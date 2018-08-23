The shameless paedophile who has been bragging having SEX with anda 18s on facebook arrested in Mpeketoni town (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, August 23, 2018 - A shameless pedophile who has been posting photos of young ones on social media and bragging how he has been having sex with them has been arrested.

The 23 yr old pedophile who works for Wells Fargo security firm was arrested on Tuesday in Mpeketoni town after being tracked by detectives.





Here is a statement from DCI on his arrest





Kenyans on social media have been calling for his arrest after he posted photos on various social media platforms bragging how he has been sleeping with underage girls.





