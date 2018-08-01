The owner of this lost cat is giving Ksh 50,000 to anyone who will trace it and return it back to Utawala (PHOTOs)

Thursday, August 30, 2018 - This lady from Utawala is giving Ksh 50,000 to anyone who will help her trace her lost cat called Regina.

She posted photos of the cat and promised Ksh 50,000 to anyone who will facilitate the return of her cat pet that she treats like her own kid.

Check this out.
