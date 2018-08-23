The LUHYA unity is a fallacy and a tribal mentality – ODM’s SIFUNA tells WETANGULA, MUDAVADI and WAMALWA

Thursday August 23, 2018 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwun Sifuna, has poured cold water on the proposed meeting to unite the Luhya community.

Leaders led by Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, are proposing a meeting where the Luhya community leaders will unite ahead of the 2022 presidential elections.





But according to Sifuna, some leaders championing for unity were only pushing their selfish interests.





Speaking during at a breakfast show in a local radio station on Thursday, Sifuna said "Luhyas have never been split".





“We have always been one. Those calling for unity are seeking political relevance,” he said.





He accused the leaders of failing to articulate the issues affecting the region.





Sifuna cited the contraband sugar report that was shot down in Parliament.





He said only a few MPs from the region were present to discuss the problems afflicting sugarcane farmers from Western Kenya.





“Only a handful of MPs were present.”





“If we are serious about unity, we should have shown it in the House.”





“Leaders from Western who are more than 40 should have made their voices heard,” he said.





Sifuna said some leaders are more interested in congregating at funerals to hoodwink people about unity yet they do not mean it.



