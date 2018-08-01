The current state of the underpass adjacent to TAJ MALL, that mall is a mess and it should be demolished (VIDEO)

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - Taj Mall has been causing a mess on the newly constructed Outering Road.

This video taken at the underpass adjacent to the controversial mall which is built on a road reserve shows what happens when it rains in the city.

The Chinese contractors didn’t put up a drainage system because of the mall.

The underpass adjacent to Taj Mall turns into a mini-lake when it rains.

