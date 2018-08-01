Loading...

The crazy lines desperate men use to beg for NUNU when she says NO - HILARIOUS! (VIDEO)

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - Nothing deflates a man’s ego like when a lady he was looking forward to have a good time with turns him down or stands him up.

In most cases the men usually don’t make their intents known assuming that the lady will play along.

While some men respect the lady’s stand and live to fight another day, some go to crazy lengths to coax the lady to change her mind.

This hilarious video shows how men put their negotiation skills to good use but when everything fails, they resort to begging.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
Credit: @Tunde Ednut

