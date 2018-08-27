The beautiful LADY caught in SEX scandal with ASBEL KIPROP vied for MCA seat using Jubilee, More of her PHOTOs.

Monday, August 27, 2018 - Olympic Champion, Asbel Kiprop, is the talk of social media after photos of him stimulating sex with a married lady in his car leaked.





The lady caught up in sex scandal with the famous athlete is called Nancy Rotich Chepsya.





She is an upcoming Kalenjin politician who unsuccessfully vied for a MCA seat last year.





More photos of Asbel Kiprop’s sexy mpango wa kando who he say has ruined his career and…



