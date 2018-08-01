Teaching Jobs in Kenya

Teaching Vacancies – Miale Education Centre

Miale Education Centre is a girls, private high school that runs the 8-4-4 system of education in the outskirts of Eldoret Town, Uasin Gishu County.

We have teaching vacancies in the following teaching subjects from September 2018:

1. Geography and Mathematics or Business Studies

2. Chemistry / Biology.

The teacher is responsible for planning, executing teaching plans, assessment, coaching and guiding students to ensure high performance.

Minimum Requirements

· Academic: KCSE mean grade of B –

· Professional: B.Ed. (Arts or Science) or related degree

· Experience: Previous experience in a similar position an added advantage.

· Others: Computer Skills, self-drive, excellent communication skills

If you are interested and meet the above requirements, kindly send your CV stating your expected pay to: careers@miale.ac.ke on or before September 3, 2018.