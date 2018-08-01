Study reveals poor men love women with big BOOBS while rich men prefer women with small busts.

Friday, August 24, 2018 - Different men have different tastes in women and you may have seen some men lose their mind at the sight of a top heavy woman while others love women with small breasts.

A research carried out recently has shed some light on this question, pointing out some surprising factors.





According to the study, poor men love women with bigger breasts while rich men prefer women with smaller chests.





The researchers carried out two experiments in which they tested whether men who lack material goods would find larger breasts more desirable than men who do have material goods.





For the first experiment, they explored the relationship between financial security and men’s preferences in breast size.





They recruited 266 men from three parts of Malaysia that varied in socioeconomic status – low, medium and high.





Each participant was shown animated female figures, each varying in breast size. They then rated them out of five for physical attractiveness.





And it turned out, men with a lower socioeconomic status found larger breasts more appealing than those with a higher socio-economic status.



