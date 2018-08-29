Struggling Kalenjin socialite CHEBET PINKIE displays more madness as she desperately aims to be Kenya’s KIM KARDASHIAN (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Photos 05:37
Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - This young Kalenjin lady called Chebet Pinkie has been pulling crazy stunts on social media as she desperately looks for publicity.
In these latest photos, Chebet was displaying her naked derriere for all to see.
The young lady in her early twenties seems to be getting inspiration from Kim Kardashian.
Check out these latest pics she posted online in the next page
