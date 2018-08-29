Struggling Kalenjin socialite CHEBET PINKIE displays more madness as she desperately aims to be Kenya’s KIM KARDASHIAN (PHOTOs).

, , , , 05:37


Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - This young Kalenjin lady called Chebet Pinkie has been pulling crazy stunts on social media as she desperately looks for publicity.
In these latest photos, Chebet was displaying her naked derriere for all to see.

The young lady in her early twenties seems to be getting inspiration from Kim Kardashian.

Check out these latest pics she posted online in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on 5 football matches played today where you can make over Sh6000 from just Sh300 stake.

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 -  Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game and our tips have a more than 90% success r...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno