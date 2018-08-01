STRESS REMOVER: This hilarious video will leave you in stitches- some people are just crazy! (WATCH)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 09:31
You may have seen people do crazy things to pass time when stuck in traffic but these motorists take the cake.
Tunde Ednut
Having been stuck in gridlock traffic, they decided to have fun by hooting rhythmically and it’s the funniest thing you will see.
However, this could go horribly wrong if you hoot and the guys ahead don’t have a sense of humor.
Watch the video below.
