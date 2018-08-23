SONKO is the best Governor; see what he did to chemists around Mama Lucy Hospital owned by cartels! Keep it up Your Excellency

Thursday August 23, 2018 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, seems to have started fulfilling the pledges he made to Nairobians during last year’s gubernatorial race.

Sonko who thrashed former Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, promised Nairobians that he will demolish chemists built opposite Mama Lucy Hospital in Nairobi because they are owned by doctors who were stealing drugs from the hospital.





On Wednesday, bulldozers from Nairobi County Government demolished the chemists and vowed to prosecute anyone who sells drugs outside the hospital.





Mama Lucy Hospital has been grappling with challenges including shortage of drugs and staff.





On the shortage of drugs, there are claims that the sprawling private chemists are owned by doctors working at the hospital who channel the drugs to the pharmacies where they then refer the patients.





It is also alleged that the doctors refer the patients to their private clinics for laboratory tests.



