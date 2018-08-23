Loading...

SONKO demolishes chemists owned by cartels located opposite Mama Lucy Hospital, Hataki mchezo ata kidogo (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, August 23, 2018 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has made good his threats after he ordered the demolition of private chemists which are located opposite Mama Lucy Hospital.
The chemists are owned by cartels who collude with rogue staff at Mama Lucy Hospital.

The rogue workers steal drugs from the hospital and sell them to the shameless cartels.

Some of the chemists are owned by doctors at Mama Lucy Hospital who prescribe certain drugs to patients and then send them to buy the prescribed drugs in their own chemists.

