Someone took a close up PHOTO of NICKI MINAJ’s derriere and it’s something else (PHOTOs)

Thursday, August 23, 2018 - American femcee Nicki Minaj recently turned heads with her outfit for the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)

Minaj, who is riding high with her latest album dubbed ‘Queen’, wore a crazy outfit that left jaws-dropping and tongues wagging.





From a distance, her curves and derriere left men salivating but a closer view shows that something is not ok with her massive behind.





Someone took a close up photo of her behind and it’s something else.





Check out the photos in the next page



