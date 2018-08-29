Socialite HUDDAH MONROE goes ga ga over her man’s prowess in bed – She is dicmatized (LOOK)

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - Socialite Huddah Monroe is a woman in love and she cannot keep calm.





The petite lass has disclosed that she’s been in a relationship for the past one year and she has fallen head over heels for the guy.





She also admitted that she has been dickmatized because the guy is so good between the sheets and she feels stuck with him.





Through her Insta-stories, she also admitted that she sees herself finally settling down with the guy.





She wrote:





“ I’ve been in a relationship for 1 year. Good God. I never thought I’d be with the same man for this long. Now I want to leave him but it’s hard as hell. Coz emotions are involved. Can all you feel me? I’m scared of commitment,"





Check out the posts below.