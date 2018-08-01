Slay Queen mercilessly beaten for stealing a used condom after SEX with a guy, she wanted to use it for money rituals (VIDEO)Entertainment News, Videos 11:09
- A slay queen was beaten like a burukenge after she was caught stealing a used condom filled with sperms after she had sex with a guy.
The lady was caught stuffing the used condom in her hand-bag, which she wanted to use for money rituals.
This happened in Nigeria, a country where ritual practices are common.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST