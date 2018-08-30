SHOCKING! Woman spotted in a popular mall flashing her NUNU and begging men to poke her (PHOTO)

Thursday, August 30, 2018 - This middle aged woman was spotted in a popular mall misbehaving.





The woman would approach men, lower her pants and request the man to touch her nunu.





At first it was thought that she was selling her flesh but those who encountered her insists that she didn’t want money. All she needed was a poke.





One man who came across the lady and her strange request narrated his ordeal.





“She said she wanted me to poke her,” he said.





“Then she pulled down her panties revealing her nunu and also flashed her breasts.”





“But I refused to poke her.”





It has emerged that the lady could be under a spell after sleeping with someone’s husband and wife of the husband bewitched her.





The incident was reported at a mall in Johannesburg.





Check out the photo below.