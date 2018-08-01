SHOCKING VIDEO taken along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway, No wonder that road is a death trap, Lord have mercy (WATCH)

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - There are so many accidents that happen along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

Hardly a day passes before a grisly accident happens on that highway.

Those who keep on asking why thousands of Kenyans lose their lives along that road, this video shows you how motorists drive recklessly along that killer highway.

In this video, you can see the motorists over-speeding and overtaking dangerously despite the poor visibility caused by fog.

Check out this video guys.

