SHOCKING moment a man was caught satisfying himself SEXUALLY in a busy airport in broad daylight (VIDEO)

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - The world is full of sick people if this video circulating on social media is anything to go by.

The video captured a man shamelessly masturbating while lying on the floor at the JFK International Airport on Tuesday.

The man was so focused with the task at hand that he didn’t bother with the curious crowds.

Well, just when you think you have seen it all, you come across this madness.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
Credit: @Tunde Ednut

