SHOCKING! Man goes berserk stabs mother-in-law to death before setting himself ablaze.

Thursday, August 23, 2018 - A man stabbed his mother-in-law to death before setting himself on fire in Kaningo, Kitui County, on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the businessman had travelled to his in-law’s place to pick up his wife who had run away from their matrimonial home following a domestic dispute.





However, the wife was not willing to re-unite with him.





This infuriated the man who left only to return at midnight and attempt to torch the grass-thatched house where his wife and their children were sleeping.





Kaningo Chief Samson Kitheka said:





“The man arrived at his in-laws at around 10 pm on Tuesday but found his wife absent.”





“After spending some time with the children without their mother returning, he left a message that he would be back to punish the woman,”





“The woman woke up to the smell of petrol and was stabbed by the husband after she sought to find out where the smell was emanating from,” Kitheka added.





When the mother-in-law tried to rescue her daughter, she was stabbed and died on the spot.





The man fled to a nearby thicket and set himself ablaze.





The man’s wife survived the attack and was rushed to Mwingi Level 4 Hospital where she’s in a stable condition.



