SHOCKING!! Here is exactly how DAVID MWAI and his wife, REBECCA, were killed by Garissa Governor ALI GORANE

In his confession, Mwai said he was hired by Mohammed Hussein Aden, who worked for the Governor, through a lady known as Njoki. On Tuesday, 28th August, Mwai called his elder sister, Esther Wanjiru, and asked her to find his wife. He had been told she would be taken to Milimani Law Courts, but family members had already gone there and failed to find her. On Thursday, 30th August, Mwai called Esther and told her that he had confessed to the shooting and was ready to face the judge. He added that he’d been approached by some people, inside his cell, who said they could help him escape. Esther urged him not to do it, suggesting that they were tricking him, so they could kill him. Mwai had been given some documents to sign, but since he didn’t understand them, he had refused. That evening, during the 7pm news, Esther learned that her brother had allegedly killed himself. David Mwai’s evidence allegedly implicates Governor Korane as the mastermind and the person who would have benefited from Idriss’ murder.