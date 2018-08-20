Loading...

SHOCK as a young female thug from Githurai 44 flaunts a pistol on facebook (PHOTOs)

Monday, August 20, 2018 - A young female thug from Githurai 44 is on the wanted list after she flaunted a pistol on facebook.

Under-cover cop, Hessy, has given the lady a few hours to surrender to the nearest police station.

She splashed photos on facebook goofing around with a pistol and then deactivated the account.

