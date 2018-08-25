SHOCK as a LADY is drugged and RAPED at Club Mephis along Thika Road, DETAILS of what happened.

11:46


Friday, August 25, 2018 - A shocking raping incident that happened at Club Mephis along Thika Road has been reported.

A lady was allegedly trapped by a male reveler who lured her to his car in the parking, drugged her and raped her.

When she managed to overpower the rapist, she run back to the club and reported to the manager of Memphis Club about the rape ordeal.

The manager tried to bribe her with money so that she can go slow on the rape and when she refused the bribe, the manager called 2 men who drugged her and she was taken out of the club.

When she became conscious, she found herself in a house in Kiambu where she had been taken after being kidnapped.

The suspects who had kidnapped and drugged her were arrested and later released.

Read this shocking narration on how the lady was raped at the Thika Road based club in the next page and see photos.

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips 17 matches played on Saturday where you can make good money - Our tips have 90% success rate

Friday, August 24, 2018 -  Several matches are lined up on Saturday world over and we have selected 15 matches where you can make good mon...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno