SHOCK as ex-MUNGIKI leader MAINA NJENGA also joins Raila in pushing for PM post - I will use MUNGIKI to push for it

Friday August 24, 2018 - Former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, has joined NASA leader, Raila Odinga, in pushing for a Constitutional referendum to create a position of powerful Prime Minister and a weak President.

Speaking yesterday, Njenga said he will use his new outfit, Amani Sasa Foundation, to drum up support for the creation of a PM’s post and two Deputies.





“We want changes in the Constitution to increase positions within the Presidency. “





“The changes include re-introduction of the Prime Minister’s seat with two Deputies,” said Njenga.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, who said that change is needed to treat ethnic divisions in the country.





“We need to expand Government to have all ethnic groups feel included.”





“In Constitutional theory terms, we need a consociation Government for all ethnically divided society.”





“Countries like Lebanon and Ireland expanded the executive,” Kang’ata said.



