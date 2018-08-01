SHOCK as ABABU NAMWAMBA is caught pants down by his wife with their sexy niece, CECILIA MORAA (DETAILS)

00:00

...save her marriage by involving the elders after she busted Ababu with his niece but he continued flirting with the lady even after the elders resolved the matter.

Priscah couldn’t take it anymore, prompting her to leave their matrimonial home.

This is not the first time that Ababu is caught in a sex scandal with his blood relatives.

Here’s a photo of Ababu’s niece, Cecilia Moraa, the young lady he has been chewing, prompting his wife to leave their matrimonial home.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips on 8 football matches where you can make over Sh 6,000 from just a Sh 300 stake.

Friday, August 31, 2018 -  Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches world ov...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno