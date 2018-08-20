SHOCK as 7 people are shot during the burial of MP KIBUNGUCHY’s bodyguard who was murdered in cold blood last week

Monday August 20, 2018 - There was fracas in Likuyani Constituency during the burial of area MP Enock Kibunguchy’s driver who was murdered last week in cold blood by unknown assailants.

At least 7 people were shot and fatally injured on Monday afternoon after chaos erupted as Douglas Wakachi was being laid to rest.





Trouble began when a County official, a rival of Mr. Kibuguchy who is also linked to the gun attack that killed the driver, arrived at the burial.





Mourners immediately began chanting, and jeering him, and the police were immediately called in.





However, the chanting went on as the crowd turned rowdy and chaotic, forcing the police at the event to open fire, shooting at least seven people, among them two bodyguards and Kapkomoy Ward MCA, Ben Wanjala.





The injured were rushed to Mt. Elgon Hospital in Kitale and nearby dispensaries.





The MP’s driver was shot in the head at Soy Highway Motel along Eldoret–Kitale Road on Sunday, August 12th in what was termed as a botched assassination plot against Kibuguchy.



