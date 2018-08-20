SHAME! This MAN who is a Reverend at AIC Church Ngong beat his wife like a dog and is on the run (PHOTOs)

Monday, August 20, 2018 - This “Man of God” by the name Reverend Daniel Lotuno, who preaches at AIC Ilmasi Church in Ngong, is on the run after he beat his wife like a dog and inflicted serious injuries on her body.





This is not the first time that Reverend Daniel Lotuno has battered his wife.





He has a habit of unleashing terror on his wife and getting away with it.





The latest assault case has been reported at Ngong Police Station but the shameless pastor is still on the run.

If you have any information that may lead to his arrest, please report to Ngong Police Station.





See photos of the rogue man of God and the serious injuries he inflicted on his wife’s body in the next page



