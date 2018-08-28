SHAME!! See how Kenyans reacted after UHURU's delegation that met DONALD TRUMP embarrassed him (PHOTO)

, , , 15:13


Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - This photo of the Kenyan delegation during the bilateral meeting between Uhuru and US President Donald Trump at the White House has left tongues wagging.

From the photo, all the American officials had a pen and note bookbut the Kenyan delegation seemed more interested in the tea.

It’s only President Uhuru and Trade PS Chris Kiptoo who seemed interested in taking notes.

Check the photo below and reactions.



