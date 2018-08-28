See what UHURU told HAJJ and KINOTI to do before arresting DCJ PHILOMENA MWILU - UHURU is a bright President

Tuesday August 28, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta met the Director of Public Prosecutions, Nordin Haji, and Director of Criminal Investigations Department (DCI), George Kinoti, last Friday before he left to the United States where he was to meet with his US counterpart, Donald Trump.





Uhuru met the two senior officials at State House where they briefed him about the looming arrest of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.





During the meeting, Uhuru asked Haji and Kinoti to ensure the matter is reported to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) before they arrest the Supreme Court Judge.





“He convened meetings at State House and Harambee House where he ordered detectives to ensure the law is followed before she would be arrested," said a State House source that was aware of the meeting.





Following Uhuru’s advice, Kinoti and Haji arrived at the Supreme Court building on Tuesday morning and notified the JSC before they pounced on Mwilu and took her to a cell at CID headquarters.





"We informed the Chief Justice.”





“She abused her offices, received bribe and obtained money from Imperial Bank through pretense," Haji told journalists after Mwilu’s arrest.



