See what JOHO sent goons to do outside Best Lady cosmetic shops after they defied orders of painting their shop blue (PICs).

Monday, August 20, 2018 - Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has been put on the spot after he sent goons to terrorize owners of Best Lady’s cosmetic shop after they defied orders of painting their business premises blue.





Joho had issued orders that all buildings in Mombasa CBD must be painted blue but the owners of Best Lady cosmetic shops resisted and moved to court because their brand is pink.





He sent goons to pour trash outside 3 Best Lady shops in Mombasa.





Check out these photos shared by Boniface Mwangi in the next page





He calls this “tabia za kijinga.”



