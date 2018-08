See what happened to this LADY who injected her derriere to make it big - This is madness! (VIDEO)

Ladies who are desperate for bigger derrieres and contemplating using injections, this video shows why it is a bad idea.

The poor lady must have used chemicals to enhance her behind but it backfired on her badly.





It just looks fake and while she will turn heads, she will do so for all the wrong reasons.





Ladies, you are beautiful just the way you were born.





Please don’t try this madness!!





Watch the video below.









The Kenyan DAILY POST

Credit: @ Tunde Ednut