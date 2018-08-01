See what Citizen TV’s JEFF KOINANGE said about ASBEL KIPROP’s embarrassing viral VIDEO and see ASBEL’s response

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange has given his two cents on disgraced Kenyan athlete, Asbel Kiprop.





The Olympic Gold medalist and three times World 1500m champion is trending on social media after a video of him simulating sex with a lady thought to be his friend’s wife emerged online.





This comes three months after the athlete was suspended by the International Athletics Association Federation (IAAF) for using a banned energy boosting substance.





Taking to twitter Jeff wrote:





"I Personally Think Asbel Kiprop Needs Help, He Is Trying To Reach Out.





Many People Don't Want to Talk About What They Are Going Through.





" Be Careful With The...



