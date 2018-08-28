See how UHURU’s men embarrassed him and Kenyans when meeting with TRUMP – Even DONALD TRUMP was shocked

Tuesday August 28, 2018 - United States President, Donald Trump, met President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday at the White House where they discussed a lot of bi-lateral issues with regard to the two countries.





The two Presidents first met at the Oval Office where the US strongman revealed that his Government will fund the construction of the Sh 460 billion Mombasa-Nairobi Super Highway.





After the meeting at the Oval Office, Trump and Kenyatta went to a board room where Kenyatta’s delegation met Trump’s team to discuss trade deals and agreement.





But what surprised Kenyans is that Trump and his team had pens and notebooks while Kenyatta’s delegation was just sipping tea.





A similar spectacle was also caught on camera when Uhuru held a bilateral meeting with Cuba's President, Castro.





Here is a photo of Trump, Kenyatta and their delegations.