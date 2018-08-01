See how DUALE and rest of the Kenyan delegation embarrassed themselves at a meeting with TRUMP - They should have known better

Tuesday August 28, 2018 - The Kenyan delegation that accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta to meet with US President Donald Trump on Monday for trade talks between the two countries is on the spot for failing to take notes.





This is after it emerged that the delegation just walked into the meeting without any pads to take notes.





According to those who were present in Washington DC, National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, and his friends were over excited meeting US President Donald Trump to the point that they forgot to carry notebooks to the meeting.





A source revealed that the Kenyan officials went to the meeting room without pens and notepads unlike their American counterparts, who were armed to the teeth with writing materials.





The move has not been received well back home as Kenyans are not impressed with the manner in which the delegation conducted themselves during the special and historic White House meeting.



