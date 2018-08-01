Secretary / Administrative Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

We are seeking to recruit qualified, ambitious and an experienced person to fill the position of Secretary / Administrative Assistant for Nairobi office.

Essential Duties:

· Providing reports in the command chain and providing secretarial and clerical services in the organization. You will be required to know the formal and informal departmental goals, standards, policies and procedures which may include some familiarity of other departments within the organization.

· You will also be required to understand the interrelationship of both people and functions within the departments to carry out duties and responsibilities with limited supervision. Makes decisions and establishes work priorities on essentially procedure-oriented operations.

· Exchange non-routine information using tact and persuasion as appropriate requiring good oral and written communication skills.

· Receive, direct and relay telephone messages and email messages

· Maintain the general filing system and file all correspondence

· Assist in the planning and preparation of meetings, conferences and conference telephone calls.

· Maintain an adequate inventory of office supplies

· Operates office equipment such as photocopier, scanner machine, and laminating machines; coordinates the servicing of equipments.

· Operates personal computer to access e-mail, electronic calendars, and other basic office support software.

· Completes various request forms for office supplies and equipment as directed.

· Assist in making payments for office utilities and Office rent

· Assist the accountant in remitting staff statutory deductions to the relevant authorities.

· Incharge of renewing Office licenses/permits as well as motor vehicle and staff insurance

· May Assist in generating client’s invoices and statements

Qualifications

· Diploma in customer care / Business Administration or related field from a reputable institution

· 2 years’ experience in a similar position

· Preferably a lady aged 28-35 years

· Very neat/ well-groomed and presentable

· Proficient in English (Oral and written)

· Good organization and multi-tasking abilities

· Problem-solving skills

· Customer service orientation

To Apply