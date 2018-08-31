Screams of DAVID MWAI before he was killed by police hired by Garissa Governor ALI KORANE at Parklands Police Station

Friday August 31, 2018 -

Celebrated human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has released an audio clip revealing how murder suspect, David Mwai, was killed by Parklands Police officers after he agreed to become a State witness in the murder case linking Garissa Governor, Ali Korane.





According to the prosecution, Mwai was among the assassins who were hired to exterminate f ormer Garissa Finance Executive, Idriss Mukhtar .





Mukhtar was shot last week while coming out of a mosque in Kilimani but he survived and is currently admitted in a city hospital.





The assassins were hired by Governor Ali Korane.





Mwai was among the seven suspects who were hired to kill Muktar and was arrested and taken to Parklands Police Station.





However, on Wednesday evening Mwai is said to have ‘committed suicide’ but according to impeccable sources, Mwai was killed by police to cover up the attempted murder case.





Here are screams of Mwai before he was exterminated by police.



