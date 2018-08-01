Scenes outside Uganda High Court as BOBI WINE is granted bail - No wonder MUSEVENI is wetting his pants (VIDEO)

Robert Kyagulanyi alias

has finally been granted bail by Uganda’s Gulu High Court after two weeks in custody.





The youthful Member of Parliament and 12 others are facing treason charges for standing up to President Yoweri Museveni’s tyrannical rule.





The arrest of the singer turned politician has sent seismic waves across Uganda and sparked global outrage.





Thousands of his supporters waited outside the High Court and when he stepped out, the crowd went wild chanting ‘people power’





However, Bobi Wine, who had been tortured and could barely walk, was quickly whisked away in an ambulance.





Watch the tear jerking video below.



