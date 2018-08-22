SAUTI SOL send strong message to Kenyans and Uhuru in a hard hitting political song –Tujiangalie? (VIDEO)

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 -

Kenyan celebrities and musicians have often been criticized for sitting on the fence when it comes to matters politics.





Kenya’s celebrated boy band, Sauti Sol, have decided to speak up.





In the song dubbed ‘Tujiangalie’ featuring rapper Nyashinski, they have shed light on the sorry state of affairs in the country and rallied Kenyans to act for their own sake.





They also address rampant corruption, our appetite for Chinese debts, tribal voting, the church and politics.





On the inspiration behind the political song, they said: “For our latest release, we thought about the world right now and the number of persistent issues plaguing it.





“These things are hardly ever solved and we are consistently shortchanged. So we considered; how can we address these frustrations? Our first realization was to speak power to the reality that we are living in, hence the title “Tujiangalie.”





“Self-reflection. Recognizing that we have the capacity to change the world we live in by looking inward and holding ourselves accountable for the role we play in society. The truth is “when you make your bed, you lie in it!”





" None of us are perfect. None of us are exonerated. We have all contributed to and benefited from the flawed systems. But, change is a result of possibility. If we all decide to personally act towards building a world we are proud to live in, then it will become a reality."





Watch the video below.



