RUTO’s men go after Jubilee Vice Chairman and UHURU’s ally, DAVID MURATHE, he must be ousted! They want total control

Wednesday August 22, 2018 - National Assembly Majority Whip, Benjamin Washiali, has dared Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, and accused him of intimidation.

This is after Murathe criticised the Jubilee House leadership, accusing them of letting President Uhuru Kenyatta down.





Speaking yesterday during a meeting of Western Kenya leaders, Washiali dared Murathe to remove him as Chief Whip if he feels he let down the President.





He noted that he was not given the position as a token but due to the numbers he brought to Uhuru and therefore no one can take it away.





“I was not given the position as a token.”





“Murathe should not forget that before I became the Chief Whip, I was a party leader of UDF.”





“Let him bring it on,” Washiali said.





“Murathe is only an interim Jubilee Party official, he should not think he has the power of de-whipping party leaders,” he added.



