RUTO’s continues with his usual campaigns and PR in Kitale after IPSOS ranked him the most corrupt politician (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama 10:20
Friday, August 25, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto continued with his usual “Tanga Tanga” political movement despite IPSOS ranking him the most corrupt Kenyan politician.
Ruto was busy campaigning in Kitale and engaging in PR stunts after he made a stopover in the streets to hunt for votes as the battle for 2022 gets tough.
Check out these photos in the next page
Page 1 2