RUTO’s attack dog OSCAR SUDI claims JOHO is a drug dealer who has destroyed lives of many youths in Mombasa (VIDEO).

Monday, August 28, 2018 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has attacked Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, calling him a drug dealer who has been supplying hard drugs in Mombasa.

According to Sudi, Joho has destroyed the lives of many youths in Mombasa through hard drugs which he imports and supplies in the Coast region.

The vocal MP was reacting to Joho’s call for every leader to account for his wealth.

Listen to Oscar Sudi attack Joho in this video.

