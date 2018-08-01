RUTO’s attack dog OSCAR SUDI claims JOHO is a drug dealer who has destroyed lives of many youths in Mombasa (VIDEO).

- Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has attacked Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, calling him a drug dealer who has been supplying hard drugs in Mombasa.





According to Sudi, Joho has destroyed the lives of many youths in Mombasa through hard drugs which he imports and supplies in the Coast region.





The vocal MP was reacting to Joho’s call for every leader to account for his wealth.





Listen to Oscar Sudi attack Joho in this video.





Oscar Sudi has now claimed that @HassanAliJoho indeed imports & sells cocaine & other drugs that has been killing the Mombasa youth. Sudi is a high ranking state officer in Kenya publicly admitting to know who sells drugs in Kenya. @ODPP_KE over to you. You can't let this slide pic.twitter.com/AGOIjcjPKS August 27, 2018