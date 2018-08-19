RUTO tells MUDAVADI to support his bid in 2022 – You took me to ICC with RAILA after I campaigned for ODM in 2007

Sunday August 19, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has asked Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, to support his presidential bid in 2022.

Speaking on Saturday at Mwangaza Secondary School in Kakamega during a thanksgiving ceremony for Lurambi MP, Titus Khamala, Ruto said his friendship with Mudavadi dates back to their days in ODM saying it was time they joined forces once again.





The DP told Mudavadi to back him because he was just a step away from the top seat.





“We agreed in 2007 that Raila Odinga would become President, my brother Mudavadi was to be the Vice President and I was to be Prime Minister," Ruto said.





“But because of what happened, we finally got the position of Prime Minister which was to be mine but went to Odinga while the slot of Deputy Prime Minister went to Mudavadi.”





“I got nothing but was taken to Hague,” Ruto added.





The DP said Raila and Mudavadi abandoned him to fight for his survival at the ICC instead of standing with him as he faced charges at the court over the 2007/ 8 post election violence.





“I prayed to God over the ICC issue and was finally vindicated and this is why we are where we are today.”





“This is why I ask my brothers to support me now that I'm just one step away," he said.



