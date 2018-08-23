RUTO says IPSOS poll was a fake opinion poll - They are jealous with our development record with ANNE WAIGURU

Thursday August 23, 2018 -

Deputy President William Ruto has once again dismissed a report by Ipsos Synovate that ranked him as the most corrupt person in Kenya followed by Kirinyaga County’s Governor, Anne Waiguru.

Speaking on Thursday after meeting Waiguru and Kiringaya County MCAs at his residence in Karen, Ruto said his development track record will not be distracted by the under-the-table political tactics by his opponents.





"We are ready for a contest.”





“But a real contest where the turning of the lives of the ordinary people matter.”





“That is the kind of competition I would like to engage in,” Ruto said.





"We have beaten them in serving Kenyans, now they have opted to fake opinion polls.”





“As a matter of fact, they will never match our development records.”





“Focus on issue-based politics rather than going into an arena of fake opinion polls and fake stories,” Ruto added.





The DP spoke hours after his spokesman, David Mugonyi, dismissed the survey saying it was doctored by political detractors.





"The opinion was paid for by the political detractors of the DP who think this will help their course to the presidency.”





“The findings are part of the political scheme by the usual failures because how do you measure perception?” Mugonyi said.





Watch this video of the DP









That poll really touched a raw nerve. DP is so fed up with you haters calling him the most corrupt and says the development record is self speaking and those of you pushing the ‘injilinya shetani’ shindwe!That poll really touched a raw nerve. pic.twitter.com/FWLeXk1oun August 23, 2018