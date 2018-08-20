RUTO now begs RAILA to forget the past and support his 2022 Presidential bid - I am closer to the Presidency than any one in NASA

Monday August 20, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto appealed to his one time friends and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and Musalia Mudavadi to support his 2022 Presidential bid.

Speaking for the first time about the intrigues of the disputed 2007 elections that culminated in deadly post-election skirmishes, Ruto said although Raila Odinga and Mudavadi edged him out and shared between themselves the PM’s post which he had been promised, he still needs their support to become President in 2022.





He urged the two NASA leaders to forget the past and rally behind him in 2022 noting that he is closer to becoming President than any other person in Kenya.





“Help me convince my two brothers (Raila and Mudavadi) to support me in 2022 because I left the Premier’s post and they shared it between yourselves,” said Ruto said





“Please Musalia, my friend, I humbly plead… I am the one who is now close to the presidency, help me get there,” he further pleaded.



