RUTO is still my man in 2022 - UHURU shocks RAILA ODINGA as he denies ever promising him his support for 2022

Thursday August 23, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has come out to defend his historic March 9th deal with Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, saying the pact was a much deeper understanding between them.

Speaking yesterday during the commemoration of 40 years since the demise of his father, the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Uhuru regretted that some politicians had misinterpreted his handshake with Raila.





He noted that there was nothing political about the handshake and that he never agreed to support Raila in 2022.





He said that his deal with Baba would help Kenya fight corruption, deal with historical mistakes and foster unity.





“I have heard people out there saying in newspapers and rallies that this is a political pact.”





“I want you to understand that there is a much, much deeper understanding between myself and Raila Odinga.”





“I appeal to all politicians that, while there can never be an end to politics, they should never misinterpret politics with this deeper understanding,” Uhuru said.



