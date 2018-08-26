RUTO is the most corrupt person in Kenya – TOM WOLF says and dismisses that the poll was financed by politicians opposed to him

Sunday August 26, 2018 - Ipsos Synovate Head Researcher, Tom Wolf, has defended claims that his firm is being used by certain politicians eyeing the 2022 election.





Addressing journalists on Saturday, Wolf argued that the firm cannot risk injuring its global reputation by being compromised by politicians.





According to an Ipsos poll announced on Wednesday, Deputy President William Ruto is the most corrupt person in Kenya.





The pollster interviewed 2,016 adults across the country between July 25th and August 2nd on a variety of issues.





Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru ranked second at 31 per cent, ahead of former President Daniel Moi (17%) and President Kenyatta (11%).





Ruto and Waiguru have already dismissed the report claiming that it was sponsored by their political rivals.



