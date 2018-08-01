RUTO deals RAILA a career threatening blow as he seeks to sink him for good ahead of 2022 - See what he did in his Karen house

Thursday August 30, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has intensified his 2022 campaigns as he seeks to render NASA leader, Raila Odinga, irrelevant during the 2022 General Elections.





This is after he hosted leaders and MCAs from Kakamega County, which is predominantly Opposition stronghold.





Speaking at his Karen home where he met leaders, Ruto said he was working with other leaders to unite the country regardless of their party affiliations.





“It is only through combined effort that leaders can effectively serve and deliver the needs of the people.”





“We must work across party lines to address issues of national interest and unite the country,” Ruto said.





The DP also urged leaders not to juggle with their votes come 2022 saying they should vote for him because he has what it takes to drive Kenya to the next level.



