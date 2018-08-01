Recruitment by Britam, Nairobi, Kenya (7 Vacancies)

Customer Service Assistant

Provide 1st line support to service and resolution to customer queries (policy holders and financial analysts) through the allocated call lines, service Centre as well as respond to queries via email while ensuring that all the processes and procedures are adhered to.

Key responsibilities

· Provide speedy information and premium service to Britam customers on products and services while delivering high quality service;

· Raising service requests within Britam systems such as CRM for issues that can’t be resolved at the 1st line for follow up and resolution in liaison with the back office support;

· Facilitate upselling and cross selling of Britam products and services through telemarketing;

· Continuous updating customer records in the systems database as per procedures;

· Initiate investigation through escalation of complaints not solved on-line and in person to the Contact Centre Team Leaders, Campaign Manager and the Contact Centre Operations Manager;

· Ensure adherence to schedule to receiving calls and off phone activities for delivery of planned Service level;

· Provide daily / weekly /monthly and any other assigned workload/reports;

· Research and document findings of procedures to improve service delivery in the call centre thus living the Britam way; and

· Deliver on performance requirements as defined in the departments’ strategy map, balanced scorecard and Personal Scorecard

Qualifications

· Degree from a recognized university; Diploma holders with substantial customer service and excellent performance track records will be considered.

· 1-3 years working experience in a customer service environment.

· Excellent knowledge of customer service skills

· Proficient in relevant computer applications – Office Word and Excel.

· Excellent data entry and typing skills.

· Knowledge of insurance regulatory requirements

· Knowledge of Britam products and services

Essential Competencies

· Learning and Researching: Rapidly learns new tasks and commits information to memory quickly; demonstrates an immediate understanding of newly presented information; gathers comprehensive information to support decision making at management level; learns from successes and failures and seeks colleague and customer feedback.

· Working with People: Shows respect for the views and contributions of other team members; shows empathy; listens, supports and cares for others; consults others and shares information and expertise with them; builds team spirit and reconciles conflict; adapts to the team and fits in well.

· Applying Expertise and Technology: Applies specialist and technical expertise; uses technology to achieve work objectives; develops job knowledge and expertise (theoretical and practical) through continual professional development; demonstrates an understanding of different organisational departments and functions.

· Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations: Focuses on customer needs and satisfaction; exhibits high standards for quality and quantity; monitors and maintains own quality and productivity; works in a systematic, methodical and orderly way; consistently achieves projects goals.

· Following Instructions and Procedures: Follows procedures and policies; keeps to schedules; arrives punctually for work and meetings; demonstrates commitment to the organisation; complies with legal obligations and safety requirements of the role.

· Adhering to Principles and Values: Upholds ethics and values; demonstrates integrity; accepts diversity; display individual responsibility towards the community and the environment; models the organisational values during every day interactions.

Sales Training Executive

Job Purpose:

The job holder will be responsible for ensuring that the Company’s sales training objectives for all Financial Advisors and their Managers in the various business lines are attained through existing and other training programmes. The job holder will also ensure that the Company’s production, persistency and recruitment objectives for the Branch Network are attained.

Key responsibilities

· Ensure that the branch and unit managers are trained as sales trainers in line with the company’s objectives;

· Provide suitable training programmes designed to ensure that branches, unit managers and financial advisors achieve the laid down production and persistency objectives issued by the company from time to time;

· Identify various training needs based on the different Financial advisor tiers , design appropriate curriculum and coordinate relevant training and evaluate the effectiveness of the same;

· Ensure a smooth on-boarding process for new financial advisors and unit managers through training on products, processes, sales skills, soft skills, life skills and other company policies.

· Ensure that branch network ( branch managers, unit managers, financial advisors and other intermediaries) project a professional image in line with the company’s standards;

· Ensure that the branch and unit managers understand and comply with the financial advisors recruitment and retention profiles and apply the standard recruitment process to attract high quality financial advisors;

· Conduct evaluations and exams for different modules for financial advisors and managers.

· Liaise with the human resource department and ensure that office staff members in the branches are well trained to provide service to both internal and external customers;

· Generate monthly training reports and other managerial reports;

· Co-ordinate COP training for financial advisors;

· Compile and maintain a training calendar and ensure all branches adhere to it;

· Organize and conduct instructional and motivational presentations in branches, in-house training sessions and financial advisors training seminars;

· Keep abreast of the latest training trends, techniques and information and update the training of the sales force;

· Enhance use of technology in training, evaluation and certification of the sales force;

· Engage vendors providing online solutions for e-learning, FA portal and other solutions

· Compile and update training materials on all products by the company;

· Identify FA’s with poor persistency and take appropriate action including training and re-training of financial advisors and making recommendations for suspension or exit

· Performance management;

· Undertake professional development to keep abreast of changing demands of the job.

· Assist in administrative duties and any other duties as assigned within the department

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree ( Business related field preferred)

· 3-4 years’ experience in insurance/banking/financial services

· Professional qualification in Insurance (COP,ACII, FLMI or AIIK) will be an added advantage

· Experience within the Life Agency/Business especially with people management will be an added advantage

· Ability to develop and maintain networking relationships

Head of Property – Britam Asset Management

Job Purpose

The job holder will be responsible for identifying and executing residential, commercial and industrial property investment opportunities. The individual will oversee market research and analysis of real estate products and will report to the Chief Investment Officer, Asset Management.

Key Responsibilities

· Lead the real estate/property research and analysis by reviewing property/real estate information

· Analyse due diligence outputs in on potential investment opportunities in order to contribute to an investment decision

· Provide high quality strategic advice, research and analysis to investors

· Keep up to date with market developments, new investment products and all other areas that can affect the real estate industry

· Lead in the evaluation, formulation and implementation of property investment strategies

· Maximise property investment performance

· Provide leadership to the property team to achieve AMC business objectives

· Adhere to internal and external risk and compliance standards

· Deliver on performance requirements as defined in the departments’ strategy map, balanced scorecard and Personal Scorecard.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Finance, Economics, Real Estate or related field

· 6 – 7 years’ experience in the property sector, of which 3 should be in a managerial position

· Professional qualification in real estate

· Knowledge and applied professional understanding of the principles and practices of investments

· Capital markets, and portfolio analysis

Corporate Sales Executive

Job Purpose:

Growth of general insurance business to meet set annual premium targets

Key responsibilities

· Secure new business through intermediaries

· Retain existing business as per set objectives

· Maintain excellent customer service to intermediaries and clients

· Service existing business and resolve customer complaints

· Follow up on renewals for general insurance business

· Forward proposal forms to underwriting department

· Follow up premium collections

· Prepare weekly and daily reports as required

· Undertake initial underwriting in accordance with set guidelines to ensure sound acceptance of risk

· Respond to customer and client enquiries

· Follow up on commissions and claims issues emanating from intermediaries

· Recruitment of intermediaries as per set objectives

· Conversion of FA’s in branches to ensure all are placing general insurance business

· Continuous execution of initiatives and strategies per branch to ensure meeting of set objectives and reviewing them where need be.

· Training of intermediaries on general insurance products and submitting training schedules to supervisors.

· Use authorised incentive scheme to bring in new business through training intermediaries on the same and marketing it.

· Creating strategic partnerships with intermediaries for maximum business support.

· Sharing of market intelligence with supervisor

· Work closely with underwriter and branch manager to achieve set objectives

· Perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

· Bachelors’ degree in a business related field

· AIIK or ACII qualification

· 2-4 year’s relevant experience in the insurance industry