Recruitment by Aga Khan Hospital, Kenya (Various Vacancies)

Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu

The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu is an institution of the Aga Khan Health Service, Kenya, which is an Agency of the Aga Khan Development Network. The hospital is part of a network of health facilities, which includes Hospitals and Outreach Health Facilities across East Africa.

The Aga Khan Hospital is in an exciting growth phase and has attained acknowledgment of its quality by achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification, ISO 15189:2012 accreditation for laboratory services and is at advanced stage of attaining Joint Commission International Accreditation.

The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu has outreach Health Services at Kisii, Kakamega, Kitale, Bungoma, Kericho, Kibuye-Kisumu, West End- Kisumu, Busia, Homa- Bay, Kapsabet, Migori, and Bomet.

With the ongoing expansion we seek to recruit professionals for the following vacant positions:

Night Supervisor

Overall Responsibility: Reporting to the Nursing Director, the successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring the provision of Quality Patient care and operational management during the night shift. This person possesses the clinical and management knowledge and ability to provide guidance and assistance to nursing personnel and other healthcare team members in patient care situations.

S/he takes decisions related to patient admissions and discharges, financial management, bed management and hospital wide operations in the absence of the Senior Leadership Team. S/he facilitates the interpretation / implementation of policies and standards, efficiently performs duties related to shift supervision in evening and night shifts.

Key Responsibilities

· Supervise staff members in the units and ensures rational safe staffing for clinical quality and patient safety.

· Ensure that all policies, procedures, equipment and supplies are in place.

· Perform daily rounds of the units including all patient areas, processes and equipment in order to provide a safe patient care environment through the delivery of high quality Nursing Care.

· Facilitates proper placement of patients in their functional unit by collaborating with appropriate personnel.

· Ensures proper flow of communication to the appropriate people in management regarding Hospital operational matters.

· Responds promptly and appropriately to patient complaints, conflict or crisis situations and escalate.

· Prepare and provide detailed daily reports on the night shift activities.

Requirements

· Diploma in KRCHN or above.

· BLS certificate and other unit specific certification requirements.

· At least five years working experience in nursing practice, with three years in Nursing Leadership role.

· Valid Kenyan nursing practice licence.

· Working knowledge of a Hospital Management Information System.

· Excellent PR and Communication skills.





Information Technology Officer

Overall Responsibility: Reporting to the IT Supervisor, the successful candidate will provide technical support in ICT services to enable the provision of timely, reliable, accurate and efficient information services to both staff and clients.

Key Responsibilities

· Perform Basic maintenance and troubleshooting to solve hardware and software problems as they arise.

· Provide general IT support to enable users solve IT related issues and reduce downtime.

· Monitor Systems performance and manage parameters

· Perform Cabling and installing of trunks where required

· Installation of software on end user PCs, with maintenance of versions as required.

· Support and maintenance of Servers and Network

Requirements

· Bachelor’s Degree in Information Communication and Technology.

· Two years work experience.

· Excellent ICT knowledge in database administration

· Excellent ICT knowledge in system and network administration including IP Telephony.

· Proficiency in windows OS, Linux OS

· Business awareness and understanding of business requirements of IT

· Excellent interpersonal, organizational and public relations skills.

· Problem problem-solving and good analytical skills





Carpenter (Locum)

Overall Responsibility: Reporting to the Maintenance supervisor the successful candidate will be responsible for all aspects of the installation, maintenance, inspection, operation and repair of carpentry installations in the main hospital and outreach centres.

Key Responsibilities

· Perform routine maintenance of carpentry works

· Measures building materials and spaces for installation accurately

· Orders building materials as needed

· Assembles sturdy and well-constructed floorboards, skirting boards, window frames, doors, door linings, staircases, fitted furniture, cabinetry, shelving, and more

· Incorporates fixtures like door handles and locks, cabinet handles, stairway railing, and other fixtures into design and implementation

· Crafts furniture with fine detail work and/or utmost sturdiness and quality

· Utilizes skills in other related trades such as plumbing, roofing, bricklaying, painting, tiling, plastering, etc.

· Combines carpentry work with joining work

· Repairs and refurbishes existing building work

Requirements

· A minimum of Certificate in Carpentry (Grade III)

· Two years’ work experience

· In-depth knowledge of maintenance and repairs of carpentry works

· Understanding of the current regulations within the field

· Excellent interpersonal communication skills on a technical level

· Able to work independently and as part of a team





Plumber (Locum)

Overall Responsibility: Reporting to the Maintenance supervisor, the successful candidate will be responsible for all aspects of the installation, maintenance, inspection, operation and repair of the plumbing systems in the main hospital and outreach centers.

Key Responsibilities

· Perform routine maintenance of plumbing systems

· Respond to plumbing calls from our general contracting team

· Install plumbing systems in new construction

· Work with other contractors to obtain permits for plumbing work to be performed

· Adhere to current rules and regulations related to plumbing so that systems pass inspection the first time

Requirements

· Certificate in Plumbing (Grade III)

· At least 2 years’ experience

· Certificate in Building Construction is an added advantage.

· In-depth knowledge of maintenance and repairs of plumbing systems

· Understanding of the current regulations within the field

· Excellent interpersonal communication skills on a technical level

· Able to work both independently and as part of a team

How to Apply

Only qualified candidates are encouraged to email their applications with detailed curriculum vitae, names and contacts of three referees, current and expected salary to ksm.recruitment@akhskenya.org on or before 10th September, 2018.

If you do not receive any response from us, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Interested candidates should also note that Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu does not solicit any funds for purposes of recruitment.