Receptionists Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Receptionists

Responsibilities

·         Greet and welcome guests as soon as they arrive at the office
·         Direct visitors to the appropriate person and office Answer
·         , screen and forward incoming phone calls
·         Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material (e.g. pens, forms and brochures)
·         Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email
·         Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries
·         Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges)
·         Order front office supplies and keep inventory of stock
·         Update calendars and schedule meetings
How to Apply
If you meet the above requirements, please share your CV with full photo attached to
Hudson.Elias@humantalentrecruit.com
NOTE: Those who will not attach full photos and passport copy will not be shortlisted
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the interviews.

   

