Receptionists Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Receptionists

Responsibilities

· Greet and welcome guests as soon as they arrive at the office

· Direct visitors to the appropriate person and office Answer

· , screen and forward incoming phone calls

· Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material (e.g. pens, forms and brochures)

· Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email

· Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries

· Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges)

· Order front office supplies and keep inventory of stock

· Update calendars and schedule meetings

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, please share your CV with full photo attached to

Hudson.Elias@humantalentrecruit.com

NOTE: Those who will not attach full photos and passport copy will not be shortlisted