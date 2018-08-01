Receptionists Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Receptionists Jobs in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 15:39
Receptionists
Responsibilities
· Greet and welcome guests as soon as they arrive at the office
· Direct visitors to the appropriate person and office Answer
· , screen and forward incoming phone calls
· Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material (e.g. pens, forms and brochures)
· Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email
· Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries
· Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges)
· Order front office supplies and keep inventory of stock
· Update calendars and schedule meetings
How to Apply
If you meet the above requirements, please share your CV with full photo attached to
Hudson.Elias@humantalentrecruit.com
NOTE: Those who will not attach full photos and passport copy will not be shortlisted
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the interviews.